BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local animal shelters continue to see an influx of lost pets due to fireworks.

Bakersfield Animal Care Center told KGET today, from July 1 through today, they received 105 pets and only 10 have been claimed. Last year they brought in 89 strays with 13 returned to owners.

At last check, Kern County Animal Services has taken in nearly 50 animals, including 31 dogs and 18 cats. If you are missing your pet, experts say you should check repeatedly with local animal shelters.

Staff members from both shelters encourage everyone to make sure your pets are chipped and the info is up to date.