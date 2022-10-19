BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inflation is being felt everywhere, from rising gas prices when you fill up at the pump to soaring rental costs, grocery prices and food banks.

Food banks and pantries are seeing an increasing demand for food over the past year and just like rising costs as you shop at the grocery store, it also costs to supply food banks.

According to Feeding America, food banks are buying almost as much food as they did in 2021 but are paying 40% more for the purchases.

Kern County food banks are feeling the impact of inflation too, Outreach and Advocacy Coordinator of Community Action Partnership of Kern, James Burger shares.

“Our partner organizations across the county are telling us that they’re getting requests for more food, they’re getting more people coming in, our distributions are seeing more activity, so we’re definitely seeing that,” Burger said.

With even food being impacted, shares Burger, “donations to our various food drives have been a little decreased, and we think that is probably tied to the fact that it costs more to buy food and distribute and donate to us,” Burger said.

A trend being seen across the county, like at Golden Empire Gleaners.

“Our basket count was lower every day, and we believe it is because of the government subsidies that were out there, but the government subsidies have pretty much dried up, and now inflation has risen, and our basket counts are going up every day,” Executive Director, Debbie Powers said.

To keep providing food, Kern County food banks rely on their partners, distributors, donations and helpful fundraisers to still serve those in need, so no one is forced to make a tough choice.

Some of those fundraisers include Golden Empire Gleaners’ “Rhythm and Roots” fundraiser, where tickets and information can be found on their website and CAPK’s Holiday Food Drive Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Compassion Corner.