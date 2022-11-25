BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Black Friday is historically known as the busiest shopping day of the year, however, this year, many stores had thin crowds, and those who did shop were more selective with spending, holding out for the best bargain.

According to research by Adobe, some shoppers might have even skipped this year due to rising food, rent and gas prices unless there was a big sale.

Like Lori Arvizu, who still shopped because she knew she could get her grandchildren their Christmas gifts at more affordable prices.

“It means a lot for me being retired you know money’s tight, so any time I can get a deal, I look for a deal,” Arvizu said.

Big discounts on toys and electronics enticed Black Friday shoppers the most this year, like Jose Zacarias, who drove thirty minutes to Best Buy for all his technology needs.

“I’ve been working hard lately, saving money, finally getting some good stuff,” Zacarias said.

But for other shoppers, Black Friday all comes down to tradition, even with rising inflation. Like Melissa Barnett, who does this every year with her family.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I feel like it’s ingrained in us to come out and even if we don’t buy a lot to just go out and see what the crowds are and enjoy time together,” Barnett said.

According to a survey by Bankrate, most Americans who skip Black Friday shopping plan to shop for Small Business Saturday because more shoppers are thinking of investing financially in their local community this holiday season.