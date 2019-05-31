“Indy, Oh Indy: Pismo or Bust”

Indy, Oh Indy isn’t just wanderin’ the streets of Bakersfield anymore.

You may have heard of the popular children’s book based on a local rescue dog.

Now the pup is about to take young readers on a whole new adventure.

“The inspiration for “indy, Oh Indy: Wanderin’ the Streets of Bakersfield” actually came from my real life shelter dog, Indy,” said Teresa Adamo, author.

Roughly a year ago Teresa Adamo adopted a sweet terrier poodle mix, a “terri-doodle” as Adamo calls her.

Indy is 37 pounds of fur and fluff, not quite small, but not quite medium, but “smedium”, again as Adamo calls her.

“She is the most loving dog. Indy is something special,” Adamo said.

One day Adamo wondered about the life Indy lived before, and then it hit her – “Indy, Oh Indy.”

“I thought it would be a great combination to take the dog I love and combine it with the community I love,” Adamo said.

The book shinning a positive light on shelter dogs, while giving students a little history lesson about Bakersfield.

“There are hidden history nuggets in the book and we have learned that these are kids that were born well after some of these pieces in the book and so being able to share that with them, it’s like we’re spreading the Bakersfield love,” Adamo said.

Fom the Bakersfield sign to Buck Owens guitar, Smith’s cookies and more, kids are learning about our past as they prepare for their future.

“I think the best part of the journey for myself and the illustrator, Jennifer Williams Cordova, is sharing it with kids,” Adamo said.

Kids become part of the “Indy Pack” – eager to find out what adventure Indy will go on next

“Indy went on this adventure in Bakersfield but what happened almost immediately after was people saying, “where’s she going to go next? Where’s Indy going to go next?” We just started thinking about it and decided she should go on another adventure,” Adamo said.

Just where oh where do most people in Bakersfield go in the summer?

Pismo Beach.

“indy, Oh Indy: Pismo or Bust” will launch June 15 at the Bakersfield Museum of Art with a reading at 11a.m.

Book one, “indy, Oh Indy: Wanderin’ the Streets of Bakersfield” was nominated for the Beautiful Bakersfield awards.

If you’d like to buy either of the books head to www.IndyOhIndy.com