Independent Living Center of Kern County to celebrate anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Independent Living Center of Kern County will celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with a virtual conference Friday.

The conference will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature speakers including Paula Rubin of the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, Christina Fatha, investigator with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Brianna Carrier, ADA coordinator for the City of Bakersfield.

The ADA provides civil rights protections to people with disabilities and assures equal opportunity for access to businesses, employment, transportation, state and local government programs and services and telecommunications.

The Independent Living Center has since 1981 helped people with disabilities live as independently as they can.