Independent Living Center of Kern County receives Lyft grants

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lyft announced Tuesday the Independent Living Center of Kern County will receive local grants to help the center in its mission of “enabling people with disabilities to live as independently as they can.”

The grant, the amount of which was not immediately available, will provide Lyft ride credits to people with disabilities who otherwise would have difficulty getting to appointments, center Executive Director Jimmie Soto said in a news release.

Nonprofits will be awarded grants on a quarterly basis from Lyft. The company has committed to annually giving 1 percent of its profits, or $50 million, whichever is greater, to nonprofits throughout the country.