BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Independent Living Center of Kern County celebrated the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act by hosting a conference at the DoubleTree Hotel on Wednesday.

July 26, 2023 marks 33 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law, requiring employers to make “reasonable accommodations,” adjustments or modifications for employees with a “known disability” so that they can have “equal employment opportunities.”

The conference featured experts on ADA legislation and laws and other vendors that can assist those with disabilities.

Jimmie Soto with the Independent Living Center of Kern County explained the significance of the conference.

“We do it to try to bring everyone together under one roof,” Soto told 17 News. “We have attorneys here speaking on different topics, we have vendors that exclusively deal with people with disabilities and then we bring the dignitaries too, so all of our representatives and elected officials come here.”

KGET’s very own Kevin Charette was the Master of Ceremonies for the conference.