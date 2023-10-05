BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teacher at Independence High School has been placed on leave as the district investigates allegations of misconduct.

The announcement comes as a cellphone video made rounds on social media. The video appears to show someone scrolling through pornographic material inside a classroom.

The Kern High School District is not naming the teacher involved.

The district released a statement, saying the teacher was immediately placed on leave.

“The Kern High School District is aware of allegations involving a teacher at Independence High School. As soon as it was brought to our attention, the teacher was immediately placed on leave,” a district spokesperson told 17 News on Thursday.

“We take allegations or accusations of this nature very seriously, and an investigation into this matter will be conducted.”