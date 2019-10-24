Independence High School hosts Bioenergy Day for students

Kern County may be oil country but it was all about bioenergy at Independence High School.

The school’s energy and utility career academy hosted Bioenergy Day.

Students heard from local officials and the Mount Poso Energy.

Academy president Isabell Estrada says having the experts visit and speak is great for their own futures.

“There are so many different options we can go in our energy and it’s really great to learn about,” she said.

Bioenergy comes from natural materials, like crops, plants and animals — which are plentiful in Kern County.

Companies like Mount Poso Cogeneration, convert biomass into electricity, stopping it from being tossed into landfills or being openly burned which is worse for the environment.