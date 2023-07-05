BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While members of the community were busy enjoying barbecues or lighting up fireworks on Independence Day the Bakersfield Fire Department stayed busy responding to emergencies late into the night due to illegal fireworks.

“The Fourth of July usually gets pretty rowdy,” Bakersfield Fire Department Capt. Kris Reynolds said.

Reynolds works at the city’s Station 2 on East 21st Street.

“We actually have multiple reinforced structured fires which is unfortunate and is typically due to illegal fireworks,” Reynolds said.

Illegal fireworks illuminated the night sky and it didn’t take long before dispatch centers began to receive calls for fires early in the evening. However, it’s not unheard of, similar instances occur every year.

“Typically year to year it’s pretty crazy. Our first end has been setting off fireworks go off for the past week,” Kingsley said. “We can only expect [July 4], it’ll be even more than it has been the past few nights.”