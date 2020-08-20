Increased DUI patrols set to begin this week, continue through Labor Day weekend

Police plan to step up drunk-driving patrols starting this week and leading into Labor Day weekend, as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Increased patrols will begin Friday and will continue through Sept. 7, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the state made more than 700 DUI arrests over a 54-hour period during the July 4 holiday, police said.

The last BPD DUI/driver’s license checkpoint was held Aug. 15 in Northeast Bakersfield. One person was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, police said.

Police encourage anyone suspecting a drunk or otherwise impaired driver to contact 911.