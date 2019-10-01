Inclusion Films screens its students’ latest projects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The students of Inclusion Films held a free movie screening of their latest projects.

Inclusion Films is not your typical film company. It does more than produce films, it also serves as a lession plan to people with developmental disabilities.

Some of the films included “The Categories of Love,” “Journey Back to Me,” and “Long Night in The Bronx.”

“The Categories of Love” is a film about an independent young man with autism who seems successful with every aspect of his life, except in finding a girlfriend.

“Journey Back to Me” is the story of a brother and sister separated by divorce who reconnect in high school through lunches and pep rallies.

“A Long Night In the Bronx” is a story about losing hope and finding redemption in strangers.

Inclusion Films was created by Joey Travolta — the brother of John Travolta — to teach adults with special needs the film trade. Students write, direct, act and cover every aspect of the film industry.

All three of the short films screened Monday night were written by Inclusion Films workshop students and filmed entirely in Bakersfield.