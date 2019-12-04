Inclusion Films’ ‘Carol of the Bells’ premiers Tuesday night at Fox Theater

Inclusion Films is hosting a premier for one of its latest projects produced in Kern County.

Inclusion Films is hosting a premier for “Carol of the Bells” Dec. 3 at the Fox Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10.

“Carol of the Bells” is the story of a man’s struggle to search for his adoptive parents and discovering a hard truth about his biological mother.

“Breaking Bad” fans will recognize RJ Mitte in the lead role.

“Carol of the Bells” was filmed entirely on location in Bakersfield. Seventy percent of the talent behind the scenes and on the screen are people with developmental disabilities.