BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities are searching for a man who escaped a rehabilitation program Saturday evening.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation say Alejandro Ramos, 34, left a rehabilitation facility around 4:59 p.m. on Saturday in a recent press release. CDCR officials were notified of the GPS device tampering and confirmed Ramos disappearance after an emergency count. Local law enforcement was notified immediately.

Ramos is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs around 190 pounds. He has brown eyes, red hair and a medium complexion. Ramos was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray shorts and white shoes.

Ramos entered the program on Sept. 9, 2022. He was in jail for assault with a deadly weapon as a second time offense. Anyone with knowledge of Ramos should call 911.