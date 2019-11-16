Inaugural Tejano & Tamale Music Festival set for Saturday at Stramler Park

The inaugural Tejano and Tamale Music Festival takes place Saturday.

You can enjoy Tejano music, tamales, micheladas, and more beginning at 2 p.m. at Stramler Park.

You can bring low lying chairs and blankets to enjoy the show, but organizers say outside food, drinks and ice chests are not permited.

You must be at least 21 years old to enter.

Advance general admission is $30 and $40 at the door. Advance VIP admission is $50 and $60 at the door.

Tickets are available at this link.

Stramler Park is located on Chester Avenue, north of the Kern County Museum.