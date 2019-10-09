Inaugural Brunch Fest comes to Bakersfield this weekend

The inaugural Bakersfield Brunch Fest will be held at the Kern County Museum this Saturday.

Among the restaurants debuting food is Sonder Restaurant in Bakersfield.

Shannon Brown, owner of Sonder Restaurant said she was immediately on board when she was asked to participate.

“It was an immediate yes,” Brown said. “I’m pretty sure we were the first restaurant to sign on board. Brunch fest makes sense for us in the same way that brunch makes so much sense.”

The magic that comes form Sonder’s kitchen is all cooked up thanks to Zack Cates, Executive Chef for the restaurant.

Bakersfield Brunch Fest is Saturday form 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are available at bakersfieldbrunchfest.com.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Children’s Miracle Network at Dignity Health Memorial Hospital.