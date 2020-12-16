In-Shape Health Clubs files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In-Shape Health Clubs, which has multiple locations in Bakersfield, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection due to revenue lost from COVID-19 closures.

The Stockton-based company said in a release Wednesday it will restructure with a focused portfolio of about 45 clubs. It has permanently closed about 20 clubs across the state.

“In-Shape has been helping Californians stay healthy, fit and happy for nearly 40 years, and we plan on being part of our communities for many years to come,” said CEO Francesca Schuler in the release. “Restructuring provides a clear path forward. It should allow us to emerge as a strong company with a committed, passionate team delivering a great fitness experience for our loyal members, while enabling continued future expansion and growth.”