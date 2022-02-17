In-person attendance will resume at Kern Superior Court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The public will be allowed into Kern County court proceedings once again starting Friday, according to court officials.

The prior restrictions came in January when the omicron COVID-19 variant arrived in the county.

Those restrictions said, “In-person access to all Kern County Superior Courthouses will only be permitted for: parties, attorneys, legal staff members, an objecting party or relative of a minor, conservatee or decedent in a probate case, summoned jurors, subpoenaed witnesses, employees and other courthouse occupants, law enforcement, individuals seeking assistance from the District Attorney’s Office, one (1) support person pursuant to Family Code § 6303, approved vendors, contractors and deliveries, media, and individuals who have been permitted by Court order.”

A standing order issued Thursday by Superior Court Presiding Judge Colette M. Humphrey said those restrictions will be lifted starting Friday.

Court hearings will still have live audio streaming for those who wish to remain away from public spaces, according to the order. The audio streams will be available on the court website.

How the court proceedings will be streamed via audio, video or not at all will be at the discretion of the judge, the order says.

Face coverings are still required to enter any Kern County Courthouses.

For more information, visit the Kern County Superior Court website by clicking here.