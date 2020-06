BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In-N-Out Burger is planning to open its third restaurant in Bakersfield.

City Planning Director Paul Johnson said the company submitted an application for a restaurant located at 7985 Rosedale Hwy. near Coffee Road.

Johnson said In-N-Out received conditional approval and are in the process of addressing staff’s comments related to city development standards and building code requirements. The city has not yet provided information on when the restaurant could open.