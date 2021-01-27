In-N-Out Burger on Rosedale Highway opening Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The new In-N-Out Burger on Rosedale Highway at Coffee Road is opening on Thursday, the company confirmed today.

The restaurant, located at 7985 Rosedale Hwy., will employ about 80 people with a starting wage of $16 per hour. There will be one drive-thru lane, a covered patio with outdoor seating for 61 guests and indoor seating for 74 guests, according to the company.

The new location will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The new restaurant brings the total number of In-N-Out locations in Kern County to four. Three of them are in Bakersfield and the last is across from the Outlets at Tejon near the Grapevine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News