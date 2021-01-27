In-N-Out Burger on Rosedale Highway opening Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The new In-N-Out Burger on Rosedale Highway at Coffee Road is opening on Thursday, the company confirmed today.

The restaurant, located at 7985 Rosedale Hwy., will employ about 80 people with a starting wage of $16 per hour. There will be one drive-thru lane, a covered patio with outdoor seating for 61 guests and indoor seating for 74 guests, according to the company.

The new location will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The new restaurant brings the total number of In-N-Out locations in Kern County to four. Three of them are in Bakersfield and the last is across from the Outlets at Tejon near the Grapevine.