BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Oooey, gooey, and loved by many. In-N-Out is a classic favorite in many households.

“Of course I love In-N-Out!” Erick Quintero of Bakersfield said.

In an analysis conducted by Gambling.com, In-N-Out ranked the second in the nation for healthiest cheeseburger, with Whataburger coming in at #1.

They claim that through the levels of sugar, fat, salt, and calorie content provided, In-N-Out cheeseburgers are one of the healthiest you can find in the fast food line. But what’s the reality?

Can fast food even be considered healthy?

Registered dietitian Lori Tolleson regards In-N-Out as an “every now and again” option.

“I think we need to redefine what ‘healthy’ is. As a registered dietitian we define ‘healthy’ as something that meets heart healthy criteria. Fast food collectively does not. I wouldn’t promote this study as being something as beneficial to us, but looking at fast food as a big entity, then I would say that In-N-Out has the lowest calorie, it has equivalent fat than other burgers, in terms of percent of fat to calories.”

What does it have that’s beneficial?

An adequate amount of protein. And for three dollars and fifty cents a piece, you can’t beat the price.

“It’s the lowest costing cheeseburger you can get right now,” Quintero said.