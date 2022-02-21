In God We Trust movement led by Bakersfield councilwoman celebrates 20 year anniversary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Jacquie Sullivan served 25 years on the Bakersfield City Council. That part of her life is over, but another important part of her life continues.

Exactly 20 years ago Tuesday, the Bakersfield City Council approved her proposal to place the national motto behind the dais of the council chambers. From there, Sullivan started a nonprofit to promote the idea elsewhere, and look at her movement today.

“Other cities around Bakersfield and our county started following our lead and the numbers started increasing,” she said.

Another California city council adopted the motto just last week.

“And that will make 151 cities and counties in California and nearly 750 across the country,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan says she’s not done yet. She’s looking for people willing to help get the motto in other cities.

“I feel it’s a life’s work,” Sullivan said.