Decals to be added to Bakersfield police and fire vehicles. / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “In God We Trust” decals will appear on Bakersfield police and fire vehicles beginning Thursday.

In a release, Bakersfield police says a ceremony will held to commemorate the addition of the decals at the 1301 Buena Vista Road between the police substation and Bakersfield Fire Department Station 15.

The decals were approved to added to city vehicles on June 5. The decals are paid for by private donations, the department said.