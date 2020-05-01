In-custody death being investigated by KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an in-custody death after deputies responded to a potential domestic violence incident Thursday night.

Just after 11 p.m. KCSO received multiple calls about a possible domestic violence situation involving an armed man in the 2700 block of Park Meadows Dr.

When deputies arrived to the address the man refused to listen to deputies’ orders resulting in “varying levels of force” used to take the suspect into custody, according to KCSO.

While the man was in custody, medical aid was called for a routine evaluation. At some time after, the man began having medical complications. Deputies began providing medical aid until medical personnel arrived and continued assistance.

The man ultimately dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s Office Detectives were called to the scene and continued the investigation. Deputies involved in this incident were placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The suspect’s name will be released by the coroner.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.