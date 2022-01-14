In-custody death at Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was found dead in his cell Friday morning at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5:25 a.m. detentions deputies located a man lying on the floor of his cell unresponsive and not breathing, according to the sheriff’s office. At that time, detentions staff began performing life-saving measures on the inmate. Nursing custody staff, the Kern County Fire Department and Hall Ambulance personnel responded to the scene.

The life-saving measures did not work and the inmate was pronounced dead, according to KCSO.

The man did not share a cell with anyone, according to the sheriff’s office. Homicide detectives responded to conduct an investigation per protocol for any in-custody death at a detentions facility. The initial findings did not reveal any signs of external trauma to the inmate’s body.

It is unknown if the inmate had any existing medical conditions, according to KCSO.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death and release the man’s name at a later date.