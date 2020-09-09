Important dates for Kern voters in the upcoming election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – There are a lot of dates voters should put on their calendars to prepare for the upcoming elections.

A company hired by the county will mail ballots to all registered voters on October 5th.

Most voters will receive sample ballots in the mail before that date. The sample ballot will look identical to the actual ballot, and will include information on polling places and local candidates.

The date you receive both the sample and actual ballot depends on when you register to vote.

“We certainly encourage them to register sooner rather than later, especially since we’ll start mailing out the vote by mail ballots starting the week of October 5th,” said Mary Bedard, the Kern County Auditor at the Registrar of Voters. “If they register after that, we will still mail them a ballot but they wont get them on that initial run that gets mailed out.”

The deadline to register to vote normally is October 19th.

If you miss that date — you can conditionally register to vote anytime between then and election day.

To do this you’d have to go in person to the registrar of voters office.

Your vote will count like all the rest – but it would be counted last among the ballots.

There are multiple ways to turn in your ballot. You could vote in person, mail it, or drop it off at the county’s registrar of voters office.

All mailed ballots have to be postmarked on or before election day to be counted and this year they have until November 20th to arrive.

This year – Kern County is also offering curbside drop off on the last three Saturdays of October.

“This year we are having some curbside drop off events in the outline areas” Bedard said. “Similar to what we do every year here at the election office on election day, where people can just drive up, stay in their car and hand their ballot to a poll worker. For COVID it preserves that safety plus they are able to turn it in in person.”

The county says it will announce all curbside drop off locations before Friday.

Until then, everyone can check their voter registration information online at www.voter.ca.gov.