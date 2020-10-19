Important dates and deadlines to remember before Election Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Election Day is fast approaching, don’t let these important dates and deadlines pass you by.

You can register to vote online at registertovote.ca.gov.

If you choose to vote by mail there is a new program called BallotTrax that allows you to track your ballot when it is mailed, received and counted. To sign up and track your ballot, click here.

Oct. 19: Voting Registration Deadline

The last day to register to vote online or by mail. If you missed the deadline, you can still “conditionally” register 15 days after the voter registration deadline, according to the Secretary of State’s website. You can also fill out a provisional ballot in person on Election Day.

Oct. 27: Last Day to Request Mail-in Ballot

Related Content Voting in 2020: Frequently asked questions

The last day to request a mail-in ballot if you didn’t already receive a ballot in the mail. You can request a ballot from the Kern County Elections Office.

Nov. 3: Election Day

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those that would like to vote in person. It is also the last day to turn in your mail-in ballot to the elections office, a ballot drop-off location or a satellite election office. The ballots must be delivered by the time the polls close. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3, according to the Secretary of State’s website. The ballots must be received by your county elections office no later than Nov. 20.

For more information on the 2020 election, view our Voting in 2020: Frequently asked questions story.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: 17 News

Instagram: @KGETnews

Twitter: @KGETnews