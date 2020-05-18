Immigrant at Mesa Verde ICE detention center dies by suicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A 74-year-old immigrant being held at the Mesa Verde detention facility died by suicide on Sunday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed today.

ICE said that Choung Won Ahn — who had diabetes, hypertension and several heart-related issues — was found dead at around 9:52 p.m. The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Southern California said he had been held in Mesa Verde since February 21.

“ICE appreciates consideration while details are confirmed and next of kin and other notifications are made. Additional information will be provided as it is available,” the agency said.

In March, a group of attorneys made an urgent plea to ICE to release Ahn and others with serious pre-existing conditions because of the high probability they could contract COVID-19 while in detention.

“The risk of contracting COVID-19 in congregate settings is very high,” Jordan Wells, staff attorney with the ACLU Foundation of Southern California, said in a March letter to ICE. “Despite an overwhelming consensus of public health experts…you have failed to release people like a 74-year-old man with chronic respiratory problems.”

The ACLU said Ahn’s pleas to be released were rejected by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“We are processing, and we are very emotionally upset,” said Ahn’s brother, Young Ahn. “We are angry. He did not deserve to be treated this way. He’s a human being, but to them, he’s just a number. There are other people in the same situation. It shouldn’t be happening again.”

Over the past month, a group of detainees with serious health problems have been released in response to a lawsuit filed by the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office, the ACLU Foundations of Northern California and Southern California, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights (LCCR) of the San Francisco Bay Area, and the law firms of Lakin & Wille LLP and Cooley LLP.

“We are deeply saddened by Mr. Ahn’s death,” said Manohar Raju, the San Francisco Public Defender. “Mr. Ahn was particularly medically vulnerable and should have been released by ICE to his family, particularly given the grave risks of COVID in ICE detention centers. ICE must stop hiding behind their ‘business as usual’ approach to mass detention.”

Eunice Cho, senior staff attorney with the ACLU National Prison Project, said suicides in ICE detention centers had been rising even before COVID-19 struck.

“This tragedy was senseless and preventable,” he said. “Make no mistake: ICE and the administration are responsible for this death. No one should be held in civil detention during a pandemic.”