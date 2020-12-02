Imagination East Bakersfield holding 2020 Lowrider Toy Run to benefit Autism Society of Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Imagination East Bakersfield announced the 2020 Lowrider Toy Run on Tuesday.

The Toy Run will take place Saturday, Dec. 5, at Beach Park. Morning registration will begin at 9 a.m. before the event kicks off at 10 a.m. All car, truck and motorcycle clubs are welcome to attend the event. The event will also feature vendors, music, raffle prizes and awards for the Top 10 vehicles.

The organization is accepting one unwrapped toy or $20 without an unwrapped toy. All proceeds from the event will go toward the Autism Society of Kern County.

The organization asks that attendees please wear masks and practice social distancing. For more information, call (661) 535-5291.