BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A familiar face around 17’s newsroom will hold the spotlight at a upcoming book signing.

Robert Price, author of ‘Images of America: Bakersfield’, is set to sign his newest release at Barnes and Noble this Saturday. Price will be at the bookstore located at 4001 California Ave. to promote his newest piece of literature.

Price will be on location at 3 p.m. to meet, greet and sign plenty of books. You can purchase ‘Images of America: Bakersfield’ and the ‘Bakersfield Sound’ books on Amazon, locally at Barnes and Noble, Russo’s Books, Bobbi’s Hallmark, The Kern County Museum and the gift shop at Meadow’s Field.