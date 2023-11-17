BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Sometimes the perfect fit isn’t the family you are born to but the family who chooses you.

Many young children found their new perfect fit joining new, forever families on Friday at Kern County’s 21st Annual National Adoption Day.

Including Jake Brewer, adopted by his grandmother Cynthia Brewer. Brewer shared she has been waiting nearly two years to adopt her grandson after his parents were not able to take care of him. She said this is a day she will remember forever.

“I’m on top of the world, we’ve been waiting a long time for this, and I don’t have any worries anymore,” said Brewer.

Brewer said she couldn’t wait to sign her name and finalize the adoption.

“He’s my love, he’s just the love of my life like the rest of them so it was just no question about it,” said Brewer.

Another family, The Escobedo’s, adopted two children named Jonathan and Lyric who they met in April and immediately fell in love.

“We met them April 3rd but they’re our kids now, that’s my son and my daughter,” said Maricela Escobedo.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The couple wanted this day for so long and can’t wait to start their lives with the children.

“Those names sound amazing, we’ve been married for 20 years and have been trying to have a family for 20 years. God had this moment special for us and right now we’re just looking forward to taking a trip, having some fun and letting them be kids,” said Escobedo.

As they think about the moment the judge said the children were their own, both say they can’t help but think about the future for their new, forever family.

“Now they’re finally home, and they’re home forever,” said Maricela Escobedo.

“Even if they’re 40, 50, 60 years old they’re still my kids and they’ll be with us forever,” said Ivan Escobedo.

If you are interested in adopting a child and would like more resources, go here.