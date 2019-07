After a week-long investigation, deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the 9700 block of Aim Ave. Gambling activities were discovered at this location along with stolen firearms and 3,000 rounds of ammunition.

James Helm, Jefferey Helm, Maryanne Yeakley and Angelica Crotwell were arrested for charges that include an illegal gambling operation, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of ammunition.