PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 09: Fireworks are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Don’t call 911 to report illegal fireworks.

That’s the message Bakersfield police are spreading ahead of the July 4 holiday, asking that residents instead call the illegal fireworks hotline at 868-6070.

The hotline is for both city and county residents, and will remain staffed from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. July 3 and 4.

To report fireworks outside that time period, call 324-6551.

Also, the arson hotline is open yearlong at 1-877-FIRE-TIP.