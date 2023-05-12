BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — IKEA has responded to a survey listing it as one of the most desired retailers by residents to come to Bakersfield.

Swedish meatballs from IKEA.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to decide if you want to get your items delivered or make the drive to Burbank yourself.

“We appreciate the love from the residents of the City of Bakersfield,” a representative said in an email Friday.

The furniture retailer told KGET.com there are no plans for a Bakersfield location.

“While we have not announced any plans for a store in Bakersfield, we invite our customers in the community to visit us at IKEA Burbank or shop with us online 24 hours a day,” the company said.

