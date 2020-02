BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – IHOP will be raising money next week to help a local children’s hospital. They will be accepting donations and offering a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes on Feb. 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all IHOP’s in Kern County.

Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network including the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Additionally, donors will also have the chance to win free pancakes for life.