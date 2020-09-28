If you want schools, churches and restaurants to open, get tested, local officials say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is in the most restrictive tier that prohibits many businesses, schools and houses of worship to reopen. If more people got tested there would be less restrictions.

The coronavirus was spreading in Kern County at a rapid rate in July. Nearly 15,000 people in Kern tested positive for COVID-19 in July. 798 people tested positive on July 7, the most in one day.

Since then, the numbers have decreased dramatically. Our worst day in September was on the eighth when 143 people tested positive. Hospitalizations also have decreased to a level not seen since mid-June.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in August a new process on allowing businesses and other sectors to open by assigning counties tiers. Counties where coronavirus was considered widespread were placed into the highest tier, purple. The lowest tier, yellow, allows businesses to operate normally with modifications.

California counties are assigned a tier depending its adjusted case rate and test positivity rate.

Our county already is meeting the guidelines to move into the red tier but there’s a roadblock. The state is adjusting numbers if counties are testing below the state average. Kern is one of those counties.

That’s why local government and health officials are stressing the importance of people getting tested. Health officials say increased testing does not just allow Kern to move into the next tier, it can identify people who are infected with coronavirus and stop them from spreading it to others.

The CDC says up to 40% of people infected do not show symptoms of coronavirus. This means many could unintentionally spread the virus to others who would be more susceptible to more severe side effects, including death.

If you would like to schedule a coronavirus test, visit doineedacovid19test.com and make an appointment. You can also call 211.