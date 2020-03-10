Idea Lab Kids brings a new approach to after school education in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There’s a new after school program in northwest Bakersfield that wants to give children the gift of learning while engaging in projects that they love. It’s called Idea Lab Kids, and it’s bringing a new approach to after school education.

Herbert Liu, a local businessman, started the program in Bakersfield with a simple goal: inspire the next generation of great thinkers.

“The best part is that moment when that light bulb clicks in their head, and they figure something out,” said Liu. “That’s like the most rewarding part. It all is right there. When this clicks, and they get it.”

The afterschool program focuses on S.T.E.A.M. or science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

“It’s been very well received,” said Liu. “A lot of parents would come up to us and said this is exciting to have this here. That is something that’s sorely needed”

As of Tuesday, classes are offered at their southwest campus, the Kern County Museum, Inspire Charter School, and Valley Oaks Charter.