Icy conditions through I-5 at Grapevine, but no closures so far

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP in Fort Tejon says they have been conducting intermittent traffic breaks through the Grapevine because of icy conditions as storms are expected through the weekend.

CHP posted on Twitter just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, that the Grapevine is open and they do not anticipate a closure any time soon. The department’s Traffic Incident Information page reported some snow fall at the summit at Fort Tejon at around 1:45 p.m. and advises drivers to use caution through the area.

So far, some light snow has fallen in parts of mountain communities in Kern County including Tehachapi.