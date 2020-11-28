Iconic holiday display returns to Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christmas is a little under a month away but Downtown Bakersfield is already getting into the holiday spirit.

At Timeless Furnishings, local designer Roger Upton is bringing back a holiday tradition.

For more than 30 years, the corner of Chester Avenue and 20th Street served as Bakersfield’s unofficial holiday hub. Formerly Brock’s department store the storefront was known as a winter wonderland.

Upton, the man behind some of its most iconic displays, has spent the last six years trying to bring those timeless exhibits back to Downtown Bakersfield. This year, he’s taking a page out of his playbook with an animatronic display.

Upton says the displays are meant to bring positivity to the community.