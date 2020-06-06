ICE: Possible hunger strike at Mesa Verde brought on by ‘coercion’ from outside groups, inmate threats

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement says an apparent hunger strike at the Mesa Verde Detention Center was possibly started by outside attorneys and other inmates.

ICE sent out a statement after more than 75 people refused meals on Thursday. ICE officials learned of a potential internal and external “coercion” to urge detainees to refuse meals at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center. By Friday, ICE says, 238 meals were uneaten.

An anonymous source told an employee at Mesa Verde that an attorney instructed people to initiate a hunger strike.

According to the statement, detainees told ICE officials that “external sources” may be coercing them to participate in the hunger strike by providing funds in their commissary accounts. ICE says they are aware of one person being threatened by others at the center if they did not participate in the strike.

Immigrants rights advocates have said conditions inside ICE facilities are poor and were not sufficient in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. ICE says there were no reported cases of COVID-19 at the facility as of June 5.

As of now, 21 people appear to have participated in a hunger strike and are refusing medical attention.

Full statement from ICE: