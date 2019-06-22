ICE plans raids in 10 cities; Local law enforcement not participating in potential raids

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2017, file photo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, foreign nationals are arrested during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles. Immigrant families and advocates are warning about planned arrests around the country by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. But little is known about the agency’s work and how it carries out arrests of people suspected of being in the country illegally. (Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement will start raiding communities in 10 major U.S. cities on Sunday, but local law enforcement says they are not participating in any potential raids.

The move come after President Donald Trump tweeted about the operation despite acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary McAleenan reportedly pushing back on some elements of the plan.

President Trump made an announcement on Twitter on Monday.

Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

Those 10 cities include Los Angeles and San Francisco, but the raids are not expected to be random.

ICE is targeting about 2,000 families the department sent letters in February about having court ordered removals.

An ICE spokesperson said the agency would not offer specific details related to law enforcement operations.

Bakersfield police and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they have no involvement in any planned raids.