ICE plans raids in 10 cities; Local law enforcement not participating in potential raids

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement will start raiding communities in 10 major U.S. cities on Sunday, but local law enforcement says they are not participating in any potential raids.
The move come after President Donald Trump tweeted about the operation despite acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary McAleenan reportedly pushing back on some elements of the plan.
President Trump made an announcement on Twitter on Monday.
Those 10 cities include Los Angeles and San Francisco, but the raids are not expected to be random.
ICE is targeting about 2,000 families the department sent letters in February about having court ordered removals.
An ICE spokesperson said the agency would not offer specific details related to law enforcement operations.
Bakersfield police and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they have no involvement in any planned raids.