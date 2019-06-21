ICE officials confirm chickenpox at Mesa Verde

Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center has one confirmed case of chickenpox and five others have been exposed to the infection, according to ICE officials.

We received a response from the ICE Spokesman Paul Prince, which says:

“As of June 20, there is only one confirmed case of chickenpox (varicella) at the Mesa Verde Detention Center, and ICE personnel have taken all necessary precautions to contain and resolve this situation. In the one confirmed case, the individual has been treated and cohorted (medically isolated) until no longer contagious. Additionally, there are five individuals who have been exposed to the infection, and may not have immunity. Subsequently, we are monitoring and have cohorted these individuals from the rest of the population, which is routine in these types of cases. As of today, two of the five individuals, exposed to the infection, will be monitored and cohorted until July 2, for symptoms. We are currently waiting for test results for the fifth individual to confirm whether immune or not.”

Chickenpox is not a reportable disease to Kern County Public Health Services unless someone is hospitalized or there is a death, which has not occurred this year, according to Public Health.

The best way to prevent chickenpox is to get the vaccine, according to Public Health. Officials have been keeping in contact with Mesa Verde in order to monitor the situation.