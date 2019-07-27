ICE confirms immigration agents made 2 arrests in Lamont, Delano

17 News has confirmed that immigration agents arrested at least two people inside courthouses in Lamont and Delano.

17 News spoke Dyanna Gonzalez, the wife of Juan Gabriel Luna. Her husband was arrested Thursday in the hallway at the Lamont courthouse.

Last month, CHP pulled Luna over for speeding and driving under the influence. He had an order to appear to the Bakersfield court on Turxtun. Once he arrived, he was told to report to Lamont.

Family drove to Lamont and waited in the hallway until two casually dressed men asked Luna to follow them.

Gonzalez was asked to wait, later, Luna was handcuffed and taken to the ICE office in Downtown Bakersfield.

Gonzalez and her 2-month old son went to visit.

“My son … He is little, so he might not remember, but he’s going to going to grow up,” she said. “Who knows how many years he’s going to be stuck there?”

17 News contacted ICE and officials provided this statement: