ICE confirms immigration agents made 2 arrests in Lamont, Delano

17 News has confirmed that immigration agents arrested at least two people inside courthouses in Lamont and Delano.
17 News spoke Dyanna Gonzalez, the wife of Juan Gabriel Luna. Her husband was arrested Thursday in the hallway at the Lamont courthouse.
Last month, CHP pulled Luna over for speeding and driving under the influence. He had an order to appear to the Bakersfield court on Turxtun. Once he arrived, he was told to report to Lamont.
Family drove to Lamont and waited in the hallway until two casually dressed men asked Luna to follow them.
Gonzalez was asked to wait, later, Luna was handcuffed and taken to the ICE office in Downtown Bakersfield.
Gonzalez and her 2-month old son went to visit.
“My son … He is little, so he might not remember, but he’s going to going to grow up,” she said. “Who knows how many years he’s going to be stuck there?”
17 News contacted ICE and officials provided this statement:
Foremost, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) enforces our nation’s immigration law by identifying, arresting, and removing aliens who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, as well as those who enter the United States illegally or otherwise undermine the integrity of our immigration laws and our border control efforts.Paul Prince, ICE spokesperson
Let me be clear, courthouses are not sensitive locations. ICE has no choice but to conduct at-large arrests in local neighborhoods, at worksites, or outside of jails and courthouses instead of focusing on arrests at jails and prisons where transfers are safer for ICE officers and the community due to limited cooperation from local and state authorities. It is also inevitable that additional collateral arrests will occur. Local and state politicians, whether they will admit it or not, play a major role establishing immigration law and how it’s enforced.