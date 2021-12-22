I5 north of Grapevine Road backed up due to big rig truck fire, expect delays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Interstate 5 north of Grapevine Road has been reduced to two lanes due to a big rig truck fire, according to Caltrans.

The incident happened at around 12:28 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Crews are working to clear the debris and truck from the roads.

Lanes one and two are currently open. CHP said traffic is backed up in the area almost to the Lebec off-ramp and to expect delays.

GRAPEVINE: All lanes of Northbound I-5 are currently CLOSED approximately one mile north of Grapevine Road due to a big rig fire. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/yi4UgrjgXm — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) December 22, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.