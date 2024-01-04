BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January marks the start of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. On Thursday, the Open-Door Network held a captivating Human Trafficking Awareness event addressing the county’s major human trafficking problem.

The event was held on Union Avenue, where a stretch of it is known as “The Blade” and is a primary location for Bakersfield’s sex trade.

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer says the county is making progress on tackling this, like the arrest last fall of 23 people for human trafficking or child exploitation. She said to eradicate the problem, you must start with the traffickers.

“I want to put them in prison,” Zimmer said.

“I want to put them in prison for every single day the law allows, and when they come up for parole, I’m going to fight it. I want to do that because I want to spare our children.”

The event was filled with jarring images inspired by the closure of a hotel involved in human trafficking. According to a survivor of human trafficking, Odessa Perkins, the words on the images depict the experience and emotions a victim feels when trafficked.

“You do believe you’re bait, you’re not worth anything, you’re pretty much like the scum of the earth,” said Perkins.

Perkins was trafficked by her mother on Eye Street in Bakersfield while she was in the 8th grade and said she helps victims get out of their situations and start new journeys.

“I tell them what you see before you is what you can become,” she said. “Just because you are something at that particular moment doesn’t mean you can’t get to the other side. I provide hope,” said Perkins.

Thursday’s event is one of many for the month, and you can find more events here.