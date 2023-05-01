BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re a fan of 80s classics and sensational vibes, get ready for the “I Want My 80s” tour coming to Bakersfield in September.

Legendary acts such as Rick Springfield, The Hooters, and Tommy Tutone will grace the stage at the Mechanics Bank Theater on Sept. 14 featuring full sets from the aforementioned artists.

The “I Want my 80s” concert will take place at the Mechanics Bank Theater and Convention Center located at 1001 Truxtun Ave.

Tickets range from $40 to $145 and go on sale this Friday at axs.com



