BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Garcia family spent 16 years in their home in east Bakersfield on Monterey Street but now the family is holding on to what is left of it after the home went up in flames.

“This was my room, I loved my room […] My room was my peace,” Samantha Garcia said.

Samantha Garcia is one of the five members of the Garcia family who lived in the home. Garcia says she will never forget the day the house caught fire.

“I was here during the fire, I was in my room on my bed on my phone like a normal day and I see my room go dark so I looked out the window and I see a bunch of smoke and fire on the fence and I ran out because my sister and brother were home with me […] we just looked back and saw there’s flames and we felt very hurt I broke down and started crying as soon as I seen that,” said Garcia.

The house fire was reported around 3:02 p.m. on Aug. 2 and burned the entire inside and back of the home. According to Garcia, her parents had just paid off the house but did not have insurance.

By the time firefighters arrived, the damage was done and the family was devastated.

“I immediately started crying, I fell into a shock like I couldn’t believe it, I thought I was like in a nightmare or a dream it was definitely hard seeing it, it was shocking,” said Garcia.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the family is more concerned with rebuilding the home though Garcia said it will never be the same.

“It’s obviously not going to be the same but at least we have a house and our families together again,” said Garcia.

A GoFundMe has been created on behalf of the family and you can find the link here.