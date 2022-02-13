‘I have my smile again’: Human trafficking survivor shares her story

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A human trafficking survivor shares how she broke free, meantime experts warn this crime could surge during Super Bowl weekend. You can help a local group fight human trafficking and learn tips to stop traffickers in their tracks.

Local experts say human trafficking impacts thousands of people in California every year.

Marianne Jackson said she was a sex worker for more than eight years.

“I was on the street and I didn’t have anywhere to go, anything at all,” Jackson said. “I got talked into getting into this lifestyle. It was portrayed as something really glamorous and empowering, but it was nothing like that at all.”

Jackson said her trafficker went to prison for murder, but it still wasn’t easy to leave sex work behind.

“I was able to break free from my trafficker, but I kept doing it on my own because that’s how I knew how to survive,” Jackson said. “These girls really aren’t out there by choice. Whether they have a pimp or don’t have a pimp, like I said, it’s all about survival.”

Now she works for Magdalene Hope, a local group that serves and rehabilitates victims of sex trafficking.

“My daughter-in-law went to church one day and they were talking about Magdalene Hope and how they helped girls get out of the sex industry,” Jackson said. “When I first got into the program my four front teeth had been knocked out by a guy. We got a grant to fix my teeth and now I have my smile again. It was a free program. They provided everything for me. My life changed completely, it’s a blessing.”

Local experts say most victims of human trafficking are forced into sex work between 11 and 14 years old — lured in with drugs and expensive gifts. Many remain trapped for years, or even decades.

“These traffickers are master manipulators, they’ll often go for minors,” Doug Bennett, Founder of Magdalene Hope, said. “It’s like ‘hey I’m bringing these things to you, now I need you to make me some money.’ Now she’s addicted, she’s in this cycle. And she’s having ‘survival sex,’ is what it’s called.”

Members of Magdalene Hope traveled to Los Angeles this weekend, serving more than 100 people with outreach and supplies. The group gave out backpacks filled with essentials like toiletries and money for food, all donated from churches.

Local experts say human trafficking ramps up during Super Bowl weekend.

“Any time you have a big event where a lot of men are going to be attending with a disposable amount of money, there’s always some stripping or prostitution,” Bennett said.

The group’s van broke down on the freeway and they’re asking for your help to replace it. Bennett said your donations will help Magdalene Hope continue serving people impacted by trafficking.

“The trip got cut short today, unfortunately, with the van breaking down,” Bennett said. “Now it’s being towed back to Bakersfield.”

If you see human traffickers, you’re encouraged to call 911. The Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force said traffickers will often tattoo their names on a victim’s face or neck. Victims may also have unusually long absences from home, school or work. In extreme cases, some people are even kidnapped. Staying vigilant could help you save someone from forced sex work.

“One percent globally of women trafficked and sold by someone get out,” Bennett said. “That’s horrific.”

If you want to help Magdalene Hope get a new van, you can visit their website.

If you’re looking for help escaping human trafficking, you can call Magdalene Hope’s confidential hotline at 661-808-4673.

But, there are many more resources available.

Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. Or locally, the Child Protective Services hotline at 661-631-6011. You can also visit the Department of Human Services website.