‘I do not see this as a legitimate apology:’ Threatened mother responds to woman’s apology who verbally attacked her and her child at BLM protest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Erika Baze, a mother who was verbally attacked while she was with her 8-year-old daughter at a Black Lives Matter protest by Carrie Maxwell, a Bakersfield City School District employee, released a statement today, responding to Maxwell’s apology.

The statement said Baze does not see Maxwell’s apology as legitimate. Baze said, “This is a press release from a lawyer that Ms. Maxwell has secured, full of excuses for Ms. Maxwell’s behavior.”

The mother claimed Maxwell’s lawyer released a statement to every news station, but at no point did the statement mentioned a direct apology for her or her 8-year-old daughter.

In the statement, Baze said the apology was for those who were “outraged by the video,” and Maxwell was only sorry because she was caught by the public.

Baze asks Maxwell to release the video she recorded because Baze “knows the truth on how it began.” In the statement, Baze said she does not see any other way Maxwell’s threats could be interpreted. Whether her threats were directed toward Baze, than her 8-year-old daughter, “any child who sees their parents threatened will feel threatened as well.”

Full Statement: