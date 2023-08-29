BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More young people are skipping the idea of marriage, because its just too expensive.

A new study by the Thriving Center of Psychology showed that, out of almost 1,000 millennials and Gen Zers polled, 83 percent of them said they are not in a rush to tie the knot.

Almost three quarters said it’s all comes down to finances. In 2022, the average cost of a wedding sky rocketed to $30,000.

Those who were not concerned about the high cost of getting hitched responded in the survey that they don’t feel marriage is necessary to have a fulfilled and committed relationship.